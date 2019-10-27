“Intra-Afghan talks shortest path for peace”

AT News Report

KABUL: The Presidential Palace has called direct talks with the Taliban, ceasefire and renouncement of militants from the ongoing war in the country as the only shortest way to reach peace and stability in Afghanistan.

President Ashraf Ghani’s Spokesman, Sediq Sediqi said Sunday the Afghan government has sought the proper and shortest path for peace and that the negotiations would be continued in accordance to the government roadmap for peace.

The ensuring of peace and stability is the priority of government, Sediqi said, adding that the Kabul administration would pay serious steps in regard.

He asked the regional and worldwide countries to cooperate with the Afghan government and encourage the Taliban to engage in the peace negotiation with Kabul.

He called on the political elites in the country to make a unite line and let the government continues the peace talks on behalf of them.

Meanwhile, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday arrived in Kabul and held talks with top Afghan officials. He has also held a meeting with Ghani, where both sides exchanged views over Afghan peace process.

“Khalilzad has briefed President Ashraf Ghani about his recent activities,” said presidential spokesman.

Talking about the China peace summit about Afghanistan, Sediqi said the meeting was considered as the former peace dialogues held in Qatar and Russia.

The China meeting, which was supposed to be held on Tuesday, has been postponed due to some unknown reason.

The meeting would be considered as the fourth intra afghan talks. The Afghan politician and Taliban representatives have earlier held two summits in Moscow and one in Doha.