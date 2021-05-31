Intra-Afghan talks to resume in coming days in Doha

AT News

KABUL: A member of the Afghan peace negotiating team has announced the restart of intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, the capital city of Qatar for today (Tuesday).

Nader Naderi, the Afghan negotiating team member, said that peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are scheduled to resume in Doha.

On Sunday a number of Afghan negotiating members left Kabul to Doha to breach the deadlock in the stalled peace negotiations.

Members of the Afghan government delegation are traveling to Doha, he added, saying that given the complexity of the negotiations, one should not expect a good result in the coming months or even a year.

Earlier, the Taliban said they are ready to start and continue talks in Doha.

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah also said that a government delegation would soon leave for Doha to resume inter-Afghan talks.

He stressed the government’s determination to seize the opportunity to end the war and achieve peace through dialogue and negotiation.

The Afghan officials accuse the Taliban of no willingness for a sincere engagement in peace negotiations to put an end to the war. An Afghan negotiator, Hafiz Mansoor said earlier that the insurgent was seeking military victory.

This is while, some time ago, a government delegation and the Taliban met in Doha after a several-month hiatus. At the time, the two sides announced that intra-Afghan peace talks were scheduled to resume in Doha between the two sides’ delegations.

To facilitate the Doha talks, the United Nations, Turkey and Qatar were scheduled to hold a meeting in Istanbul in the presence of the representatives of the Afghan government, the Taliban, regional countries and world powers. But the meeting was postponed due to opposition from the Taliban.

Recently, the Taliban has said it will attend the peace conference in Turkey on three conditions; the conference must be short, the agenda must not include decision-making on critical issues and the Taliban delegation should be low level.