Iran, Afghanistan discuss cementing bilateral ties

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan and Iran discussed ways for expansion of bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah in a phone call with Iran’s foreign ministry’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs, Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherianfard, talked on bilateral ties and the latest peace process developments.

Both sides exchanged their views on the visit of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan’s Affairs to Tehran.

Abdullah, for his part, called for Iran’s continued support for the peace process in Afghanistan.

The Iranian diplomat stressed Iran’s support for efforts in the Afghan peace process, and reminded the importance of conducting interaction between the various factions in Afghanistan to speed up the peace process.

In relevant remarks in late May, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand and Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Meerwais Nab in a phone call reviewed cooperation in various fields.

Baharvand and Nab discussed regional issues and cooperation between the two countries.

Nab lauded Iran’s support for the success of the Afghan peace talks.

The two diplomats examined the Comprehensive Iran-Afghanistan Cooperation Agreement, holding the sixth meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic-Trade Cooperation and major bilateral cooperation projects.