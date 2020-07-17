Iran assures support to Afghan peace talks

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in a meeting with top Afghan official assured his country’s support for peace talks in Afghanistan.

He assured this in a meeting with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation in Kabul.

The Iranian official emphasized regional convergence, economic growth and development, and continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Dr. Abdullah has appreciated the Iran’s continued assistance and support and welcomed Araghchi to Kabul.

He presented a report on the latest efforts to achieve peace and the start of negotiations in Afghanistan.

Araghchi, heading a politico-economic delegation, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to hold talks with senior officials of the neighboring country.

Araghchi held a meeting with Atmar on Wednesday night, where they discussed the bilateral ties, peace process in Afghanistan, regional and international issues, problems arose due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation including issues related to the Chabahar Port.

They also agreed on a roadmap and the time schedule of finalizing a comprehensive cooperation document.