Iran insists on a Republic Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The government of Iran has insisted for the preservation of the “Republic System” in Afghanistan in the wake of peace talks with the Taliban.

Following an Iranian delegation’s visit to Kabul, the country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said they stressed for a lasting “Republic System” and Constitution in Afghanistan.

An Iranian delegation has arrived in Kabul to meet with the Afghan officials and political elites in the line of pursuing its overarching policy of perpetuating and protecting the “Republic System” and Constitution.

According to the statement, Mohammad Ibrahim Taherian, Iran’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan is also among the delegation traveled to Kabul to discuss the ongoing peace process.

They met with President Ashraf Ghani, Head of High Council for National Reconciliation and some other prominent officials, the statement added. The delegation had insisted on the protection of achievements gained in the last two decades in Afghanistan.

National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib also met Ibrahim Tahrian, where they discussed the Afghanistan peace efforts as well as insisted on a joint harmony regarding strengthening of the “Republic System”, end of war and other key issues.