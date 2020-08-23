Iran reiterates preparedness to cooperate with Afghanistan in peace talks

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iran’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard voiced concern about increased insecurities in Afghanistan, after the Saturday blasts in Kabul, stressing Tehran’s readiness to help the country in holding intra-Afghan talks, FNA has reported on Sunday.

“Establishment of peace and stability not only is the general demand of people, government and different Afghan streams but also is considered as a need on the path of development of regional cooperation and collective security,” Taherian said.

He referred to the recent approvals of the Loya Jirga (the grand tribal council) in Afghanistan to establish peace, and underlined the necessity for paving the ground for holding Afghan-Afghan talks with the aim of reaching an agreement.

Taherian reiterated the Iran’s preparedness for cooperation in holding the intra-Afghan talks.

Kabul witnessed four explosions on Saturday that killed at least one security force member and wounded six others–including a civilian–and an assault by gunmen on a vehicle killing an MoD official and his driver, amid hopes for potential peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.