Iran rejects US claims, promises support to Afghan-led peace talks

KABUL: The Iranian embassy in Kabul has rejected the US Envoy for Afghan Peace, Zalmay Khalilzad’s recent remarks over Iran’s position on Afghan peace process, stressing that Tehran supports the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace negotiations.

Previously, Zalmay Khalilzad said that Iran did not fully support efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan. He highlighted the vibes between Washington and Tehran as the main reason for Iran’s unwillingness to support the peace quest.

“If we take serious what Araqchi said a few days ago in Kabul, he doesn’t like the Afghan peace process and neither wants the presence of US military in Afghanistan,” Khalilzad said, referring to the Iran deputy minister, Abbas Araqchi’s remarks in an exclusive interview with ToloNews, a private Afghan TV channel. “It means Iran prefers that the US leave Afghanistan before completion of peace and this means (continuation) of war in Afghanistan.”

He also expressed concerns on possible contests among the countries of Gulf of Persia and South Asia for consensus on the Afghan peace process.

The Iranian Embassy in Kabul reaffirmed its country’s support for peace and stability in Afghanistan, reiterating Iran’s firm position on the need to establish peace based on the results of Afghan-led peace talks.