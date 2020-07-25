Iran remains unhelpful in Afghan peace bid: US

AT News

KABUL: The US Envoy for Afghanistan Peace, Zalmay Khalilzad has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran had not done as it was expected to help the peace process of Afghanistan.

“Iran was expected to cooperate more with the Afghan peace process and the intra-Afghan talks, but it didn’t. This relates our relationships with this country. If we take serious the recent words of Iranian deputy foreign minister in Kabul who had said that Tehran neither likes Afghan peace process nor the US presence in the country, we can interpret that they want a formula in which the United States should leave Afghanistan without reaching peace,” Khalilzad said Friday in a discussion hosted by the US institute for peace.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi said last week in Kabul that Afghanistan and Iran were in danger of the common threats and they need joint approaches to tackle the threats.

He also said that a document of comprehensive strategic cooperation was to be finalized between Tehran and Kabul.

Iranian officials did not immediately react to Khalilzad’s remarks.

Iran opposes the US presence in Afghanistan, but says to cooperate with any efforts for the peace in Afghanistan.