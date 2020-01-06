Iran rolls back nuclear deal commitments

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iran declared that it will no longer abide by any of the restrictions imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal. Following a grand meeting of the Iranian cabinet in Tehran, the government of Iran declared that it would no longer observe limitations on its capacity for enrichment, the level of enrichment, the stock of enriched material, or research and development of its uranium.

The assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the US in Baghdad has raised tension in the region, particularly that of Iran and its regional allies.

The US embassy compound in the city of Baghdad was targeted in an attack on Sunday evening. A report from Baghdad said several rounds of indirect fire and strikes had been launched in the direction of the embassy; however, there were no reports of casualties.

A massive crowd had gathered in the capital city of Iran on Sunday to honor Soleimani a true hero’s welcome and his loyalty to his motherland ahead of his funeral on Tuesday.

Soleimani, 62, headed Iran’s elite Quds Force and was tasked with protecting and boosting Iran’s influence in the Middle East.

Iran has vowed severe revenge for the death of their top commander and pulled back from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Meanwhile, Iraqi MPs passed a non-binding resolution calling for foreign troops to leave their country, whereas US forces aim to return to Iraq to help defeat the Islamic State group.

In a statement, Esmail Ghaani, the new head of Iran’s Quds force has vowed to expel the US from the Middle East as more US troops are to land in Iraq to fight the Islamic State group.