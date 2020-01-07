Iran sabotaging Afghan peace process: US

AT News

KABUL: In the midst of sever tensions between US and Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a press conference on Tuesday accused Iran of trying to sabotage the Afghan peace process.

Pompeo said, “Iran shouldn’t use its connection with the Taliban to derail the peace talk process in Afghanistan.” His remark comes days after a US drone strike killed the commander Quds Force of Iran, Qasem Soleimani along with a prominent Iraqi commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

There are high concerns about the increase of violence in the region, especially in Afghanistan. The neighboring country, Iran will try to seek its retaliation attack on US in Afghanistan, according to some experts. However, the Taliban has not revealed any reaction to the recent US-Iran tensions.

The presidential palace in a statement expressed anxiety over the ongoing situation between US and Iran as the Iranian officials have spoken out of drastic revenge from Washington.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said it a tweet, “I spoke with Secretary Esper this evening about the latest security developments in the region. We both agreed that it’s time for urgent de-escalation between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”