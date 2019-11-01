Iran says Daesh seeking to move in Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri called on the Afghan government to gear up the efforts against terrorists’ activities on its soil, especially the potential moves by IS, which is also known as Daesh terrorists along joint borders, MNA reported Friday.

“It seems that the IS terrorists are seeking to move into Afghanistan after their failures in Iraq and Syria,” Jahangiri said in a meeting with Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, which was held in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent on Friday on the sidelines of the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

“The Afghan government should be more careful in this regard and prevent any attempt by the IS terrorists that would undermine the security of [Iran-Afghanistan] joint borders,” he added.

Abdullah, for his part, expressed Kabul’s readiness to increase security cooperation with Tehran, saying, “The IS terrorist group is trying to spread its activities in the eastern parts of Afghanistan, and we should hinder such activities through joint measures.”

The two sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest, including the trade volume between Iran and Afghanistan.

The Afghan official said, “I hope the comprehensive

plan [with Iran] will be finalized soon after the presidential election results are announced.”