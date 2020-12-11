Iran says foreign forces must not inference in Afghanistan peace talks

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations called on foreign forces to refrain from interfering in the Afghan peace talks.

Addressing the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi called for strengthening international support to build a better future for Afghanistan.

He went on to say that only a comprehensive peace process led by Afghanistan can resolve the current conflict in the country.

The Iranian Ambassador further appreciated Afghanistan’s positive approach to the peace talks and urged the Taliban to show its goodwill by stopping attacks on the Afghan defense and security forces.

Takht-Ravanchi maintained that all foreign forces must refrain from interfering in Afghanistan’s peace talks and the negotiations must be facilitated by the United Nations.

The diplomat welcomed the progress that has been made in the negotiations so far and voiced Iran’s readiness to play a more active role in the process.

“Sustainable peace in Afghanistan should not be imposed from outside and peace talks should not be expected to solve decades-old problems overnight,” he added.

The Iranian diplomat called for flexibility and patience of all parties in Afghanistan and said that the interests of the Afghan people must be given the highest priority.

“Despite the initiation of peace talks, the security situation in Afghanistan remains a source of concern as attacks on civilians and infrastructure, including training centers and diplomatic facilities, continue to grow,” he added.

“We strongly condemn all such attacks, most of which are carried out by terrorist groups, especially ISIL, whose elements are still being transferred to Afghanistan from Syria and Iraq,” he underlined.

Takht-Ravanchi highlighted that due to the opposition of some Western countries, it was not possible to include an independent paragraph in the resolution on ISIL threats in Afghanistan.

The diplomat noted that despite US sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand bilateral relations with Afghanistan.