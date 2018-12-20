Iran says it enjoying safe border with Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk-TEHRAN: Iranian Border Guards Commander Brigadier General Qassem Rezayee hailed his country’s safe and secure borderline with Afghanistan, saying prevalence of security in the region is indebted to his forces’ preparedness and cooperation of the Afghan border troops.

Commander of the Iranian Border Guards Brigadier General Qassem Rezayee said that driving a wedge and creating division in the Islamic world is among the enemies’ major goals, hence preserving unity and solidarity is the country’s real need.

During the Tuesday meeting with the administrative council in the city of Taybad in Razavi Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran, Brigadier General Qassem Rezayee said, “In a situation where the United States and its stooges seek to isolate Islam and the Muslims, we should convey the message of Islam to the world through unity.”

General Rezayee added, “All the shared borders between Iran and Afghanistan are safe and the border guards are defending our lands and waters with total preparedness and authority.”

He described as good the performance of Afghan border guards during recent years and added, “The cooperation between the two countries on the borders has reduced the amount of drug smuggling into Iran, however interactions should be enhanced so that we no longer witness the presence of drug smugglers across shared borders.”

He went on to say Iran’s enemies should know despite all their tricks and conspiracies, they cannot cause any problem in the country.

The commander considered Iran’s security as blessing and a gift from the armed forces to the people of Iran.

“The Iranians should be aware the armed forces” full presence had given them the gift of social, economic and psychological security and we all have a duty to protect it,” he stressed.

Meeting Army Ground Forces and the head of Sunni and Shiite tribes from some cities in Razavi Khorasan were among plans of the Border Guard Commander’s visit to the border city of Taybad in Razavi Khorasan Province.

He also pointed to the importance of boosting trade ties with Afghanistan, and said under the current circumstances, many products that Iran cannot import from Europe are now available through the neighboring states.

A week before that, General Rezayee expressed his satisfaction in the level of cooperation in the border security area between Iran and the neighboring countries, including Turkey.