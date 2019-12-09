Iran says no military solution in Afghanistan conflicts

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Stating that the presence of foreign forces has never brought stability in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that there is no military solution in Afghanistan.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday delivered a speech at the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process.

We consider the 2018 parliamentary and 2019 Presidential elections as crucial steps envisaged in the Constitution of Afghanistan, he said, adding, “We urge our Afghan friends to settle any differences taking into account the absolute imperative of keeping Afghanistan’s unity as well as the constitutional arrangements intact.”

There is no military solution in Afghanistan. The presence of foreign forces has never brought stability in our region and has historically provided a recruiting ground for extremists. “The announcement of a timetable for a responsible exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan would prepare the necessary ground for the Afghan government to promote peace and reconciliation process at the national level.”

In that regard, he said that Iran support an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process with the participation of all political groups and factions including the Taliban with the Afghan government in the center. “Transparency and inclusiveness would be the keys to any successful prospect. We also encourage all relevant parties to participate in such an independent national dialogue and resolve their differences through constructive engagement and negotiations.”