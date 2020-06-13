Iran summons Afghan ambassador to protest Kabul demonstration over death of Afghan migrants

AT News

KABUL: Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Afghan Ambassador to protest administrations staged in front of Iranian Embassy in Kabul over the death of three Afghan migrants allegedly by police shooting in Yazd province.

Iran’s foreign ministry said Saturday in a statement that in the wake of noises by a few individuals motivated by some certain political bodies who have a background of antagonism with Islamic Republic of Iran and Kabul-Tehran’s co-existence, disrespected Iran’s embassy and consulates in Afghanistan, Afghan Ambassador Abdul Ghafoor Liwal was summoned to the foreign ministry for some explanations.

Sayed Rasoul Moussavi, general manager for Western Asia at the foreign ministry, expressed concerns over the recent wrong measures made by the few individuals and its impacts on the relations of two neighboring states.

Three Afghans illegally entered Iranian soil, died after their vehicle caught fire allegedly by police shooting last week in Yazd province.

Prior to that, more than 20 Afghans also trying to illegally enter Iran, were arrested by Iranian border guards and thrown into a river and a number of them died.

Iranian officials said that their investigations showed Iran border police did not throw Afghan migrants into river.

“For every country, its security, its border security and preventing of narcotics trade, human trafficking and preventing of terrorist activities is very important,” Sayed Abbas Mousavi, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said.

He said that no illegal traveling to Iran was welcomed and would face dangers.

Mousavi added that the incident occurred on Afghan nationals that non-Afghan citizens were also among them, showed that Iranian security forces do not take illegal acts easy and prevent any illegal entering.