Iran supports Afghan-owned peace process

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that his country supports the Afghan peace process led by Kabul government. He made the remarks during a meeting with visiting deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan, Mirwais Nab in Tehran on Wednesday.

Zarif expressed Iran’s willingness to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Afghanistan that would serve the interests of the two nations and promote the bilateral relations.

“Iran supports the Afghan peace process led by Kabul government and stresses on the need to protect the political achievements of Afghanistan in the past 19 years in compliance with the constitution of the country,” he said.

“The only way to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan is the involvement of other groups in the Afghan government and Iran has held explicit talks about the issue with neighboring and regional countries,” the top Iranian diplomat noted.

Nab, for his part, praised Iran for supporting the peace process in Afghanistan, saying Kabul is determined and committed to finalizing the comprehensive cooperation document with Iran.