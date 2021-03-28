Iran to Attend 9th Ministerial Conference on Heart of Asia

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Dushanbe to attend the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia, said the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson.

“Zarif will travel to Dushanbe on March 29th to meet with Tajik officials and attend the Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia initiative on Afghanistan,” wrote Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet on Sunday.

“The common heritage of civilization, history and culture has formed an inseparable link between the two nations of Iran and Tajikistan,” he added.

The ninth Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia– Istanbul Process will be held on March 29-30.

Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process is a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey, launched in 2011. This format is a platform for political dialogue and regional cooperation to promote stability, peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region as a whole. The participants of the Istanbul process are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates.