Iran to legalize Afghan immigrants

AT News

KABUL: Iran has agreed to grant legal documents to the Afghan immigrants living, a move which would legalize their stay and reduce their grievances.

The agreement was part of a joint statement signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar in Tehran.

According to the statement, the two top diplomats agreed to begin the legalization of Afghan migrants in Iran that includes stay card, identifying and issuing of passports, said Geran Hewad, foreign ministry spokesman.

About three million Afghans live in Iran for four decades. Iranian officials say that 700,000 Afghan migrants are illegally living there.

Iran’s flexibility comes after around 20 Afghan migrants died in two incidents in and at the border of Iran. Unconfirmed reports accuse Iranian security forces of having hands in their deaths.

The two foreign ministers also spoke on investigations over the incidents in which Afghan migrants died.