Iranian cleric slams Kabul terrorist attack as “coward”

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Head of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, in a message condemned the terrorist attack on Kabul school which led to the martyrdom of a number of innocent students and described it as cowardly attempt on the threshold of withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan with the aim of making Afghanistan unsafe.

Today, more than ever before, scholars and freedom-seeking sound are dutibound to introduce the true Islam which is based on rationality, logic, kindness , morality and grace to the world and bar the way for any form of ignorance, fanaticism, violence, discord and ruthlessness.

They also have to close any routes for actions of Takfiri groups and new plots arrogant powers in the region, the senior cleric wrote.

According to reports, the terrorist attack in front of a school in Kabul has killed over 50 people and injured 100 more.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message and Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in a letter addressed to the head of Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga (House of the People), slammed Saturday’s terrorist act in Kabul school.