Iranian fire fighters help to distinguish fire incident in Farah port

AT News

KABUL: A dreadful fire in the Abu Nasr Farahi port in western province of Farah was distinguished by Iranian fire fighters.

Abdullah Walizada, an official at the state ministry for national disaster management said Tuesday that the fire began in the morning and several oil tankers caught fire.

He said that Iranian fire fighters were asked for help and they managed to contain the fire.

Walizada added that no injuries were reported, but members of provincial council that a number of tankers burned.

The members of provincial council accused the government of not equipping the ports with modern distinguishers.

The Abu Nasr Farahi port was scene of a similar incident some three months ago in which two tankers burned before Iranian fire fighters distinguishing it.