Iranian smugglers digging up relics in Ghazni, says MoIC

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghans officials on Wednesday accused Iranians of illegally excavating and smuggling antiquities from southern Ghazni province

Noor Aqa Noori, head of the antiquities department at the Ministry of Information and Culture, (MoIC)made levelled the allegations while speaking at a conference of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) attend by its member countries.

The SAARC conference was convened to assess the situation of of cultural heritage of Islamic era in Afghanistan.

Participants from eight countries are expected to present their findings in order to devise a joint strategy to protect cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) reiterated its readiness to support all Afghanistan-relevant cultural programs and conventions.

UNESCO’s Representative to Afghanistan called the Jaam Minaret in Ghor as one of the ancient structures, saying the organization was jointly working with the Afghan government to preserve.

Based on statistics, nearly 5,000 antiquities are registered in Afghanistan – of which 1,200 belong to Islamic era.