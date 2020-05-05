Iranians’ brutal act against Afghan migrants ‘horrifying’

AT News

KABUL: The US Department of State has condemned the Iranian border police’s brutal act against the Afghan migrants, saying that Iran’s “cruel treatment” and abuse of Afghan migrants is horrifying.

Following a report published by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission over the vicious behavior of Iran border police against the Afghan migrants, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells said, “We support calls for a thorough investigation. Those found guilty of such abuse must be held accountable.”

The US Embassy in Afghanistan in a tweet said that Washington shares the Afghan government’s concerns regarding the reports of killing Afghan refugees and that it supports the decision of the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs to launch an investigation in this regards.

“We support the decision of the ministry of foreign affairs of afghanistan to launch an investigation and call on Iran to cooperate fully and hold the guilty accountable,” the embassy added.

The AIHRC said in a report that based on briefing from the local officials, the Iranian border police have forced the migrants, who seeks daily vague in the country, to cross the Harirod River located alongside the border between Afghanistan and Iran in western Herat province. According to the report, some of the migrants had able to cross the river, while some others fall down.

The AIHRC has expressed condolence with the victims’ families and survivors and called on the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and United Nations to probe the issue and hold the perpetrators accountable.

“Investigation to find out the number of victims and survivor is underway,” AIHRC stated.