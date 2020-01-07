Iran’s missile tests cause pause in Afghan flights

AT News

KABUL: A UN statement says that flights from Kabul international airport were temporarily stopped due to missile tests by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Radio Liberty claimed Tuesday it had received the statement released by the United Nations office in Kabul. The news channel said that the statement was sent to the UN staff working in Afghanistan.

The statement did not provide details about the missile tests and its targets, but said all flights from Kabul airport were stopped for a while on Tuesday.

A government official also told Radio Liberty that the flights were paused for a few minutes on Tuesday afternoon, but did not give details and asked not to be named.

The UN statement also said that a state of emergency was announced in Kabul’s diplomatic enclave due to the missile test.

A Western diplomat in Kabul said that the US embassy staff were alarmed, but “nothing happened”.

The statement comes at a time that Iran is repeatedly threatening to attack US targets, but Tehran was reassured that it would not be attacked from Afghan soil.

Officials in the UN office in Kabul were not immediately available to speak to the media.

Ministry of transportation and civil aviation rejected any pauses of flights at Kabul airport.