Iraq escalations could hamper Afghan peace quest: EU

KABUL: Roland Kobia, the European Union Special Envoy for Afghanistan has expressed anxiety over the possibly damaged to the Afghan peace talks due to the recent escalation in Iraq, saying that “Afghanistan is again squeezed in power politics but this time the Game is not so Great.”

The concerns about the possible damage to the peace process have been raised after a US drone has targeted a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani last Friday in Baghdad.

“Middle East and South Asia strategies clash. The Afghan Peace Process needs in-depth solutions in Afghanistan but also a conducive regional, global context. Iraq events go the other way and jeopardize peace. Afghanistan again squeezed in power politics but this time the Game is not so Great,” the envoy said,” Kobia said in a tweet.

Most of the experts believe that Soleimani’s assassination would pose sever tensions in the region.

The Afghan presidential palace in a tweet has called on US and Iran to resolve the chaos through negotiations. In a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, President Ashraf Ghani has emphasized that Afghanistan sovereignty would not be used against any country.

Later today (Sunday), he also talked with Iranian president and assured that Afghan soil will never be used against any country.

Meanwhile, Second Vice President, Sarwar Danish has expressed concern over the death of Soleimani, saying that any type of violence acts in the region could jeopardize the regional stability.

“Any type of event in the region can increase violence in regional and worldwide countries and can stick away the region from peace,” he said, adding, “We hope patience and tolerance for both sides.”

In a telephonic conversation with the Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zarif, the chief executive Abdullah Abdullah has offered his condolences over the death of Soleimani.

Moreover, an advisor for the parliament, Jamal Facori Bihashti has vowed that some facet, who works in favor of US and Iran in Afghanistan may try to damage the peace talks.

“Iraq’s event has worried the whole world, if the ongoing tensions are not halted, undoubtedly, it will affect the peace talks because US and Iran will use any option to ensure its interests in Afghanistan,” he added.

This comes as according to some sources, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad is back in Qatar to finalize the US demand of reduction of violence with the Taliban political office in Doha, the country’ capital state.