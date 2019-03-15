Editorial: Irresponsible remark could derail peace efforts

Afghanistan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib in his recent statement made certain reservations about the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad peace efforts and talks with Taliban leaders in Doha Qatar. Mohib says that any agreement without involvement of Unity Government would not be acceptable as it could be negation of commitments made with the Afghans after 9/11 tragedy. The US high ups have also shown resentment against the NSA advisor statement. However, the NSA advisor needs to think before issuing such a statement at the time when the two sides-US team headed by Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban Political office at Qatar agreed on two out of four main points, which are essential for return of peace and tranquility and ending every sort of violence, terror and hostilities in the motherland badly affected by prolonged imposed wars. In fact, the National Unity Government due to lacking if its own efficiencies and competency had failed to muster faith and trust of Taliban. Most recently the Russian Federation has hosted a conference whereas the genuine and popular representations of the Nation included top politicians, Mujahideen leaders, commanders, religious scholars and public opinion makers headed by former President Hamid Karzai held thread bare first ever formal talks with the Taliban leaders. The breakthrough was highly praised and appreciated by almost, considering stakeholders in the conflict. Even time and again Ambassador Khalilzad has made it clear that after signing the agreement on first two points and declaring ceasefire, the parties would go for intra-Afghan dialogue which could be considered most essential for the future destiny of Afghanistan. In the wake of Ambassador Khalilzad’s clear words there is no need for the NSA advisor to make reservations about the peace process. Such type of reservations and objections is nothing else a move of derailing the process. The peace efforts are in a very crucial stage, therefore Afghan government and its high ranking authorities needs to demonstrate sense of responsibility. This is a great opportunity to work for peace in Afghanistan to be prevailed, otherwise there would no end in sight of the war. Instead of giving irresponsible remarks, it is of quite interest of the government itself to work for the peace.