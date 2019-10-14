Is democracy dying in Afghanistan?

AT News Report

KABUL: Electoral crisis in Afghanistan is displaying the death of democracy, the Diplomat Magazine writes in an article.

The magazine said on Sunday that the September 28th presidential election and people’s participation, shows this bitter fact that democracy in this country needs an urgent reinterpretation.

Diplomat said that the national unity government posed restrictions on the civil freedom and freedom of press, encouraged violence and trampled democratic principles and rejected political opposition.

According to the magazine, the new-born Afghan democracy is dying during the unity government. It expressed concerns over the future of democracy in Afghanistan.

The magazine wrote that the latest presidential election discouraged people from voting, adding that the low turnout overshadows next president’s legitimacy. It emphasized on reconsideration for democracy in Afghanistan.

“It was not an accident. The national unity government that was formed in a political deal after the 2014 failed presidential election increased poverty, corruption, insecurity and weakening of law. People lost trust to elections as non-democratic powers overruled government and democratic entities,” the magazine wrote.

Diplomat added that the recent election would cause insecurity in which military tanks would march on the roads that means the new-born democracy is about to die in Afghanistan.

“Taliban and other extremist groups are threatening democracy from one hand, while a corrupt and failed government in the other hand, weaken democracy’s bases. The government has sidelined democracy since 2014,”

Political analysts accuse some Western states of being against democracy in Afghanistan, saying that they oppose freedom of speech and freedom of press in the war-hit country.

The magazine suggested that the international community should assure Afghans that democracy has no alternative and help them in empowering democratic bases.