ISI’s summoning Afghan envoy against diplomatic norms: Senators

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan Senate on Tuesday have criticized the government of Pakistan and its Inter-Service Intelligence “ISI” for summoning the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad, saying that such acts are in contrast with the international and diplomatic norms.

On, Monday the Pakistan intelligence agency summoned Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, Atif Mashal. According to the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs, the ambassador has been treated with disrespect and misbehaving acts by the ISI.

The chairman of the house, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar said the Afghan government should take serious steps in regards to Islamabad’s reckless acts against Afghan envoy. Muslimyar said the ISI was not legally allowed to summon the ambassador.

“The foreign ministry of Pakistan has only the authority to summon Afghanistan ambassador.”

The senators meanwhile called on government to take proper implementation regarding the Afghan migrants in Pakistan, thus the citizens would not rely on Islamabad.

“The Pakistani intelligence has disrespected the ambassador, this is a shameless act by Islamabad,” said Faisal Sami, a senator.