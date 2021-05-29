Islamabad halts official contact with Mohib

AT News

KABUL: The Pakistani government will no longer conduct official activity with the National Security Adviser, Hamdullah Mohib following his recent speech made against Islamabad for supporting the terrorist group in its soil.

The VOA has quoted highly placed Pakistani officials on condition of anonymity as saying that their government lodged a strong protest with the Afghan side regarding Mohib’s recent speech.

The officials said that Pakistani government told Kabul from now on would not hold bilateral engagement with the Afghan national security adviser. It has also been conveyed “by our side that Afghan side is not serious in engaging with Pakistan, but only in the blame game and degrading Pakistan’s sincere efforts.

The tension raised after Mohib’s routinely accusation of Pakistan and its spy agency ISI of supporting the Taliban insurgency.

In a gathering in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Mohib cited his routine allegation against Pakistan and called the country a “brothel house”.

But the Pakistani officials termed his remarks as “debased all norms of interstate communication.”

On Saturday talking to a press conference, Mohib told the reporters that Afghanistan expected Pakistan to cut ties with the terrorist groups.

“Having connection or not having connection doesn’t have any significant impact,” Mohib said. “If it wants to have good connection, it should spend its energy on diplomatic vibes with Afghanistan instead of having connection with terrorists.”

Pakistan is accused of supporting and training the terrorist groups in the region by the Afghan government and foreign diplomats from long ago. The country has been placed in a gray list by the UN Security Council for many times because of providing financial backs to the terrorist groups.

The Taliban leadership has been enjoying safe havens in the country for more than two decades.

But as the peace efforts are facing deadlocks, the Afghan government had earlier called on the country to pay sincere steps towards the Afghan peace process.

Earlier this month, the Pakistani Army Chief of Staff, Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Kabul, where he held talks with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, Abdulla Abdullah.

Bajwa was accompanied by the UK Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Nicholas Patrick Carte. According to diplomatic sources quoted by VOA, Bajwa has raised the issue in his meeting with the Afghan President.