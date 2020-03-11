Italian coronavirus deaths jump to 631

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36 percent; the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, the largest rise in absolute numbers since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus in Europe, rose to 10,149 from a previous 9,172, an increase of 10.7 percent.

The head of the agency said that, of those originally infected, 1,004 had fully recovered compared to 724 the day before. Some 877 people were in intensive care against a previous 733.

Air Canada said on Tuesday it will suspend its service to and from Italy, as the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“Due to Italian government regulations and ongoing health and safety concerns, Air Canada will suspend its service between Canada and Italy as of March 11,” Canada’s largest airline said in an email statement to Reuters.

Affected customers will be notified and offered travel options, including a full refund, the airline said.

Air Canada said the last flight to Rome will depart Toronto on the evening of March 10 and the return flight from Rome to Montreal will be on March 11, it said.

Air Canada’s current service to Italy consists of once daily flights from Canada to Rome on alternate days from Toronto and Montreal.