Italian Embassy Vehicle Attacked by Magnetic Bomb in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: A vehicle belonged to Italian embassy to Kabul was targeted by a magnetic bomb Monday morning in Kabul amid the chain bombings that usually target government’s senior military and civil employees.

Kabul police confirmed the attack but said no casualties were reported.

“The attack occurred on a Land Cruiser vehicle at 07:35am in the Second Part of Karta-e-Parwan neighborhood in PD 4. The incident did not have casualties, but had some damages,” Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Framarz said.

Italian Embassy did not answer calls for comment.

Some two months ago, a vehicle of the Russian embassy was targeted by similar incident in Kabul in which a Russian diplomat was slightly injured.

The targeted killings mostly by magnetic bombs are increasing amid peace negotiations underway between Afghanistan and Taliban.

Taliban refused frequent requests for ceasefire during the talks.

Meanwhile, an Indonesian cleric calls on Taliban to observe a ceasefire and reduce violence.

The state ministry for peace welcomed Indonesia’s call for ceasefire as a good step toward international consensus to persuade the militants to stop attacks on security forces and innocent civilians, while they have already stopped attacking foreign troops stationed in the country whom the insurgents call as invaders.