IUIS condemns increasing targeted killings, bloodshed in Afghanistan.

AT News

KABUL: The International Union of Islamic Scholars (IUIS) based in Qater, condemned the recent targeted killings of religious scholars, human rights defenders, civil society activists and influential figures in Afghanistan, terming the attacks on civilians as a violation of the teachings of all religions and in contrast to international laws.

The Union condemned the continuing of war and bloodshed in Afghanistan, calling on the world’s Islamic scholars to make all efforts for reduction of violence, cessation of hostilities and the observance of durable ceasefire in Afghanistan.

This comes after the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on the phone to reiterate Washington’s support for peace with permanent ceasefire.

The two sides praised sacrifices of the Afghan and US troops and Austin said that the Biden administration supports lasting peace and ceasefire which is in the interests of the Afghans.

However, the secretary of defense condemned the recent escalation of violence and the targeted killings in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the US officials blamed the Taliban for the targeted killings and called on the group to stop attacks.

The Taliban denied their hand in the recent incidents and blamed the Kabul government for carrying the attacks to sabotage the peace process.