Jaghori police chief fired, 2 guards detained over rape claims

AT News

KABUL: Jaghori District Police Chief in southern Ghazni province was sacked on Monday following allegations regarding his two guards sexually assaulting two women.

According to local authorities, the sacking came as dozens of residents protested outside the district center, demanding punishment for the perpetrators and dismissal of local security officials.

“The police of the district and its head of crimes unit have been dismissed and summoned to the capital for further investigation,” said Tariq Aryan, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

This comes as two guards under the police chief’s jurisdiction are accused of raping two women. They have been arrested and are currently being interrogated.

Aryan said that a delegation was dispatched to the district for further probes into the allegations.