Jalalabad attack leaves five dead, 21 wounded

AT News Report

KABUL: AT least five people have been killed and 17 others received injuries after a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle convoy of Afghan Intelligence forces in Jalalabad, the capital city of eastern Nangarhar province, official said Friday.

The attack took place in the National Directorate of Security (NDS) 02 Unit forces in the jurisdiction of the fourth security district of Jalalabad shortly after 2pm, said the governor’s spokesman.

Attaullah Khogyani said at according to initial information it was a suicide attack that killed at least five people including two civilians were killed and 21 others including 15 civilians were wounded.

He further said that all the victims have been taken to the provincial hospitals.

The Taliban group claimed responsibility for the attack.