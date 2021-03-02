Japan Condemns Targeted Killings in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: In a phone call, the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Japan have discussed the Afghan peace process, continuation of Japanese assistance to Afghanistan, aid effectiveness and the fight against corruption, the investigation into the assassination of Tetsu Nakamura, and the expansion of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar called Japan a trusted and generous partner and expressed gratitude for Tokyo’s continued assistance. Mr. Atmar shared the latest developments in the peace process with his Japanese counterpart, including the Taliban’s breaches of their commitments. He briefed the Japanese Foreign Minister about the Government of IRoA’s commitment to advance the peace process and fulfill its obligations in this regard. The Japanese Foreign Minister condemned the targeted killings and car bombings in Afghanistan, calling for a reduction in violence and making progress in the peace process. Mr. Toshimitsu Motegi assured Mr. Atmar that Japan would continue to provide aid assistance to Afghanistan until 2024 and help our country fight the Covid 19 pandemic. He highlighted the effectiveness of aid assistance and stressed the importance of combatting corruption in this regard. Mr. Motegi also thanked Afghanistan for investigating the murder of late Mr. Tetsu Nakamura. In the end, both sides placed great emphasis on the expansion of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.