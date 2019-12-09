Japanese mission to complete Nakamura’s unfinished projects

AT News

KABUL: Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mitsuji Suzuka, on Monday vowed to complete the projects left half-done in Afghanistan by the slain Dr. Nakamura.

According to reports, the Japanese aid worker, Dr. Nakamura, have been serving the people of Afghanistan for nearly 30 years, initially in medical sphere but lately in terms of irrigation and agriculture through his projects in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

Ziaulhaq Amarkhel, presidential advisor and head of the National Stability Association, during a gathering termed Nakamura’s work in agriculture sector vital for Afghanistan.

“The enemy removed Nakamura from the people of Afghanistan, but it could never remove him from the hearts of the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

On his part, Japan’s envoy to Kabul, Suzuka, who had also attended the gathering, called the killing of Nakamura a huge loss.

Lawmaker Malak Qais Noor Agha asked the government to arrest and punish the killers of Nakamura.

Last week, unknown gunmen opened fire at the vehicle of the Peace Japan Medical Services (PMS) chief, Dr. Nakamura, and was gunned down along with five Afghans in Jalalabad City, the provincial capital.

The Nangarhar governor on Monday said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack on Nakamura.

Dr. Nakamura did a lot of works for development of agriculture, irrigation, healthcare and education and won people’s hearts. His services to the people earned him the nickname ”Uncle Murad.”

His death has deeply grieved Afghans. Residents of Kama, Khewa, Dar-i-Noor and Behsud districts of eastern Nangarhar province say they have been in shock at the killing of Japanese physician, adding his death left the Kunar’s River and Nangarhar deserts orphaned.