Jawzjan clerics urge warring parties to declare truce

AT News

KABUL: Hundreds of religious scholars from northern Jawzjan province on Friday called on the warring parties to put an end to the ongoing war and work for peace in the country.

They gathered in Shiberghan city, the provincial capital, requesting the Taliban to positively answer the call for intra-Afghan negotiations and announce their readiness in this regard in order to achieve a sustainable peace in the country.

The religious clerics stressed that peace conferences conducted outside the country would yield no results.

Provincial Governor, Lutfullah Azizi during the gathering said the Taliban accused the Afghan government of pursuing pro-US policies but currently, the insurgents themselves were acting according to the US demands as they were engaged in negotiations with US authorities in Qatar, China and Russia.

According to Azizi, the Taliban entered into peace talks with the Americans prior to negotiating with the people of Afghanistan. “The insurgents are only thinking of Americans’ interests.”

At the end of the gathering, the clerics issued a six-article resolution letter, which emphasized on a six-month ceasefire, exchange of prisoners, launch of peace negotiations between the government and the Taliban, and a stop to the targeted operations conducted by the parties into conflict.

This is while the Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh has also called upon the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire and thus make their goodwill towards peace known to Afghan masses.