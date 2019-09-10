Jihadi leader calls on Taliban to negotiate with ‘Afghan sides’

AT News Report

KABUL: A former jihadi leader called on the Taliban to hold negotiations with “Afghan sides”.

Ismael Khan said Tuesday in Herat province, his birthplace, that Taliban should hold talks with the Afghans after the US President Donald Trump stopped negotiations with the militants.

But provincial governor Abdul Qayyoum Rahimi welcomed Trump’s move, saying that Taliban represent Pakistan and work for Islamabad.

Trump announced stop of negotiations with Taliban after the latest suicide bombing that killed 12 people in Kabul including an American soldier.

Khan said that the US only seeks its own interests in talks with Taliban, adding that now Taliban have no choice except holding talks with their fellow Afghans.