Jihadi leaders warn Govt. of ‘possible attacks’ on them

AT News

KABUL: A number of former jihadi leaders claim they were under “any kind of possible attacks” against themselves, warning that President Ghani’s government would be responsible if they came under target.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the leaders considered the situation “worse” in the country with terrorist attacks claiming the lives of people every day. The statement added that political figures and jihadi leaders are part of the targeted killings.

The jihadi leaders also condemned a government decision based on which the number of high-profile figures’ bodyguards has decreased.

“In a condition that the government has failed to provide public security in the country and innocent people are martyred and injured every day in painful tragedies, we learned that the government has planned to decrease the number of bodyguards for former vice presidents and jihadi leaders… The decrease of bodyguards is acceptable when they are not facing with threats,” the leaders said in a statement.

People who have signed the statement are: former vice presidents, Mohammad Karim Khalili, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and Ahmad Zia Massoud, jihadi leaders, Mohammad Mohaqeq, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Zabihullah Mojaddedi, Sayed Hamed Gilani, Salahuddin Rabbani and Rasoul Sayyaf.