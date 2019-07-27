Joblessness among youth reaches frightening level

AT News Report

KABUL: The deteriorating security situations across the country – besides inflicting heavy financial and human losses – have also affected job opportunities for youth, something that has been learned recently.

Over the past few years, the northern provinces of the country have been witnessing gradually worsened security situation, which has forced hundreds of people to flee their homes.

The northern Jawzjan has also witnessed many conflicts between the armed opposition groups and the government security forces, giving rise to many problems for its inhabitants.

Currently, hundreds of youth due to lack of jobs are wandering around unemployed in the province and their number is increasing day by day.

Mirullah, a 25-year-old resident of Qarns village in Khomab district, has come to Shiberghan city, the provincial capital, in quest of labor.

This young man comes to stand at one of the city squares every morning among other day labourers to find a means of livelihood. He said he had come to the city to find work but there was no job there. “We stood here all day, from dawn to dusk, but no one came to take us for work.”

Mirullah said the Khomab district had been under the Taliban control for over the past one year and due to insecurity in his home district, there was no job opportunities.

Mirullah is engaged but he has been unable to make enough money to pay for his wedding expenses.

He expressed hopes for peace in Afghanistan during an interview with Radio Azadi, saying that only then there would job opportunities created for the youth.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Economy (MoE), at least 44 percent population of Afghanistan lacks food security. These people cannot find access to sufficient quantity of food to meet their needs.

In the latest reported jointly published by MoE and the World Bank (WB), it has been revealed that the poverty level has reached 54.5 percent in the country.

Despite the Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled (MoLSAMD) strives to create jobs for unemployed people, the MoE says that more than 2.5 million people across the country are jobless.