John Bass discusses election, peace talks with Atmar
December 5, 2018
AT-KABUL: The US ambassador to Afghanistan John R. Bass met Wednesday with Haneef Atmar, former National Security Adviser, and discussed various issues.
During meeting both sides talked over mutual interests, including peace efforts and flawless management of the upcoming presidential elections, Atmar’s office said in a statement.
Atmar added, “The support of the United States and the International Community from the Afghan peace process is very much crucial to ensure stability in Afghanistan and in the region.”
He also emphasized on forthcoming presidential election, saying “upcoming presidential election is crucial to ensure survival of Afghanistan and its nation, thus this national process must be conducted in its due way without any sorts of intervention.”
