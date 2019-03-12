Journalist injured in Helmand explosion

AT News Report

KABUL: A local journalist in the southern province of Helmand was injured in a magnetic bomb attached to his car, provincial officials said Tuesday.

Nesar Ahmad Ahmadi received injury to his legs and was immediately transported to the Emergency hospital in the Lashkar Gah city, the provincial capital, said a statement released by provincial governor’s office.

The statement added that Ahmadi was heading to his office after morning workout that the bomb went off.

Nobody including Taliban who are accused of similar attacks, has claimed responsibility for the incident.