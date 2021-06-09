Journalist killed as violence grips Logar

AT News

KABUL: A local journalists was killed as severe clashes erupted between the Afghan security forces and Taliban on Wednesday in southeastern Logar province.

The family of the slain journalist, Haffizulah Haqparast, confirmed his death to the media but the local officials are yet to provide information in regards. He was killed in the security forces’ gunfire while working on his garden in Kolangar area of the province, according to the family.

Provincial Spokesman Dedar Lawang said that the investigation is underway to find out whether Haqparast was killed in security forces’ gunfire. The details would be share with the media, he added.

Haqparast was working as journalist with Mili-Paygham radio station located in Mohammad Agha district. He has done providing news to some national and international medias.

The UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan in a recent report said that at least 11 Afghan journalists were killed in targeted-attacks across Afghanistan in 2020.

A total of 65 human rights defenders and media professionals were killed from January 1, 2018, to January 31, 2021, the report said.