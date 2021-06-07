Judge shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: A judge of a primary court was shot dead by unidentified gunmen Sunday night in Kandahar, local authorities said.

The supreme court of Afghanistan confirmed assassination of the judge who was shot dead on his way to home from mosque on Sunday night.

Unknown gunmen killed Mohammad Fayaz, the judge of Kandahar’s primary court, in Karez Bazar, said spokesman for Kandahar governor, Bahir Ahmadi.

He said the perpetrators are at large and that authorities will not leave a stone unturned to capture them.

Kandahar is one of the most volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan, where targeted killings of government officials, journalists and civil activists have increased recently.