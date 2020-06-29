Kabul assessing Taliban prisoner release as Khalilzad back on regional peace trip

AT News

KABUL: The National Security Council says it investigates the release of Taliban prisoners while the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad began a new round of visits to the region.

The Council said Monday that they were working on the fate of those Taliban prisoners who are demanded by Taliban leadership.

However, Javid Faisal, spokesman of the council, said that the release process of Taliban prisoner was going on.

The government has so far released more than 4,000 Taliban prisoners and the insurgents in return have freed 500 government prisoners.

Meanwhile, Khalilzad has started traveling to the region for facilitating the intra-Afghan. He is scheduled to visit Qatar, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The US state department said in a statement that Khalilzad’s trip would focus on the reduction in violence by Taliban and speeding up the prisoner release.

But Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e-Islami party said that war intensified after the US signed peace agreement with Taliban.