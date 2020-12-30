Kabul-based ambassadors vow support to Afghan journalists

AT News

KABUL: A number of foreign ambassadors in Kabul pledged support for the Afghan journalists, calling for elimination of threat against them.

The Media Supporting Agency (NAI) said Wednesday that increasing threats against journalists in Afghanistan made foreign ambassadors to raise voices of support for them.

Mojib Khalwatgar, head of NAI, called threats against journalists “serious and a matter of concern”.

He said that the US charge d affairs Ross Wilson and other ambassadors had vowed to share their concerns in this regard with the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan.

“They said they would assess these issues and hoped to help Afghan media family. They also said they would seriously talk to Taliban to prevent such incidents if their fighters are behind attacks on journalists. They would also talk to the government of Afghanistan,” said Khalwatgar.

Ambassadors from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Denmark and European Union expressed support to Afghan journalists.

Meanwhile, Sharif Hassanyar, head of Aryana, a private broadcaster said that foreign ambassadors met him and talked about concerns of threats against journalists.

“We on behalf of Afghan media shared our concerns with the international community. They said that work on some mechanisms was going on to prevent targeted killings of reporters and

civil society activists,” Hassanyar said.

Six journalists have been killed in Afghanistan since January, according to an annual report issued by the Reporters Without Border.