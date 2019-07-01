Kabul, Beijing agree to work for peace, stability

AT News Report

KABUL: National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said there was a need to develop a regional coalition to bring stability and security in the region. The regional coalition could include Afghanistan, Iran, India, Pakistan, China and Russia.

“There was a need to bring Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Turkey into the coalition,” said NSA Mohib during a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Liu Jinsong.

NSA Mohib told ambassador Jinsong that European Union as one of the biggest donors of Afghanistan could be an important of China-Russia-U.S. joint meetings on the Afghan peace process.

He called European Union a strategic partner of the country in development of civilian sectors of the country.

Chinese Ambassador emphasized on the importance of the Afghan government’s role in the peace process.

Both parties agreed on the continuation of cooperation between NSA’s office and Chinese embassy in Kabul for peace and stability. NSA Mohib expressed gratitude for Chinese support and pledged that the government would make efforts to mobilize cooperation.

China has been a strategic partner in Afghanistan’s reconstruction. The Chinese government hosted peace talks in Beijing and many experts believe that China could drive the Afghan peace process.

China has invested in the country, where stability and security of the region serve interests of world economic engine. China has invested in railroad and transit to connect with Afghanistan for expanding trade.