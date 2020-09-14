Kabul, Beijing seek to deepen bilateral ties

AT News

KABUL: The Acting Defense Minister, Asadullah Khalid has met with Chinese envoy to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, and both sides discussed important mutual issues.

During the meeting, they discussed security issues, border cooperation and bilateral issues, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Gen. Khalid appreciated the government of China for its assistance and cooperation with Afghanistan and stressed the need for continued Afghan-Chinese cooperation in different areas.

The government of Afghanistan has turned to China for immediate support and other medical staff to fight the coronavirus. The Chinese government provided medical assistance to people of Afghanistan and the Afghan security forces.

As the coronavirus pandemic emerged in Afghanistan, China was the first neighboring state to extend its medical support, which suggests that the pandemic can bring countries on a global platform to cooperate in the fight against this common human enemy.