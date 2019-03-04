Kabul, Berlin diplomats discuss peace, Loya Jirga

AT News Report

KABUL: Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Mr. Idrees Zaman met Monday with the Special Representative of the Federal Government of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Ambassador Markus Potzel, where they discussed key issues related to bilateral relations.

Zaman briefed the Ambassador on two important meetings, the Consultative Peace Jirga and the 3rd Kabul Peace Conference which is soon due to be held in Kabul.

Expressing his country’s readiness for attending the 3rd Kabul Process Conference, Ambassador Potzel appreciated the leadership of Deputy Foreign Minister in International Contact Group, Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, peace, and ongoing political situation in the region as well as trilateral meetings.

Moreover, Idrees Zaman with representatives from Office of the President, the Chief Executive’s Office and the National Assembly, attend the first coordination group meeting that was held on acquiring Afghanistan’s membership at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Deputy Minister Zaman briefed the participants regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the process of acquiring membership and the efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for acquiring membership in the Organization.

He also noted that acquiring membership in the SCO is a long process and added that Afghanistan has technically fulfilled all requirements thereof. The participants of the meeting also shared their views on the process.