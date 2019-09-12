Kabul blast leaves four security personnel dead

AT News Report

KABUL: A Taliban suicide car bomber has targeted an Afghan army base on the outskirt of Kabul city, in which four Afghan troops embraced martyrdom and three others received injures, official said Thursday.

The blast took place near the Army’s Special Operation Crops in Rishkor, an area between Kabul city’s Police District 7th and Chahar-Asiab district, in south of the city.

“Suicide bomber detonated his explosives laden mini-van against entrance of the army base, south of Kabul, where four Afghan National Army soldiers were martyred and three others wounded,” Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Taliban group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The explosion was the latest in a string of bombings that have targeted numerous of military and security compounds across the country.

However, ministry of defense said that such attacks demonstrate that militants have been under unprecedented pressure in the battlegrounds.

The ministry said that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces will spare no efforts to continue operation against terrorist groups across the country.