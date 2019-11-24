Kabul blast leaves one foreign employee dead

AT News Report

KABUL: A blast in Kabul, the capital city targeting United Nations vehicle has left at least one foreign employee dead, security officials confirmed.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the ministry of interior says five others were wounded in the attack occurred in Police District 9th at around 6:20 local time on Sunday evening.

“A foreign employee of the United Nations was killed and five others were injured in a blast after unknown persons thrown a hand grenade toward a United Nations vehicle,” he said.

He said initial information shows in this blast one foreign national was killed and five civilians including two Afghan employees of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan were injured.

The blast is under investigation by Kabul police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but earlier on Sunday, the Taliban fighter stormed a checkpoint Daykunid province in which at least eight Afghan soldiers were killed. Moreover, four others were wounded in the hour’s long gun battled.